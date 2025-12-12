Gabriel Diaz M.D. is a neurologist with the Ralph H Johnson VA Care System working at the outpatient clinic in Savannah, GA.

Having joined the VA IN 2022, Dr Diaz provides outpatient neurological services to Veterans. In this role, he is responsible for the diagnosis and treatment of a long list of neurological disorders.

Dr. Diaz enjoys practicing general neurology with the highest professionalism and respect to those who served the nation.

Before joining the VA, he gained experience by working more than twenty years in a busy office-based and hospital setting practice. His journey in medicine is one that has witnessed and applied incredible breakthroughs in neurology.

Dr. Diaz gained his M.D. degree from The National Autonomous University of Mexico in 1976 followed by postgraduate studies in Internal Medicine and Neurology, both in Mexico.

He again completed a neurology residence at The Medical University of South Caroline from 1994 to 1997.

Outside of work, he enjoys reading, learning a new language, walking, playing music and everything in between to keep his brain busy.