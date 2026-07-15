Gabriel Klein, M.D. is a Plastic Surgeon with extensive training in Microvascular Reconstruction. Dr. Klein's practice is focused on restoring form and function to patients who have been affected by cancer, trauma, and chronic wounds. His interests include general reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery, free tissue transfer, limb salvage, lymphedema, and breast reconstruction- including DIEP flap and implant-based reconstructions.



Dr. Klein has a strong dedication toward medical education and research. He won multiple teaching awards during his residency, including honorary membership Alpha Omega Alpha. His research interests include clinical outcomes in breast and abdominal wall reconstruction, for which he has written several peer reviewed publications. In addition he has presented on these topics at medical meetings and conferences.



Born and raised in New Rochelle, New York, Dr. Klein completed his undergraduate studies in biology at Cornell University and attended medical school at the State University of New York-Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. After graduating in 2012 he completed a Plastic Surgery Residency at the Nassau University Medical Center- Stony Brook Medicine program. During this time, he also completed a two-year research fellowship and received a Master's Degree in Clinical Research. Upon conclusion of his residency, Dr. Klein completed a Reconstructive Microsurgery Fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic.



