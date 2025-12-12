Having joined the VA in 2013, Dr. Dani provides radiology services to Veterans in RHJ hospital and CBOC's in Myrtle Beach, North Charleston and Savannah, GA.

In this role, she is responsible for providing high quality interpretations of a wide variety of imaging scans. She is passionate about providing advanced imaging for veterans, such as prostate imaging, women's imaging and cardiac imaging, with the goal to be an integral part of the veterans’ care provided within the VA system, in order to achieve continuity of care.

Dr. Dani earned a Medical Doctor degree from University Medical Center of Tirana "Mother Teresa”, followed by Radiology residency at MUSC. She completed an Abdominal Imaging and Interventions fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts/Harvard School of Medicine.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family and friends.

POST DOCTORAL EDUCATION

• Fellowship in Abdominal Imaging and Interventions 7/2012-6/2013

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts/Harvard School of Medicine.

• Residency in Diagnostic Radiology 7/2008-6/2012

Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

• Internship in General Surgery 7/2007-6/2008

Department of Surgery, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

Certifications: American Board of Radiology – Diagnostic Radiology 06/2012