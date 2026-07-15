George N Magrath

Dr. George Magrath is an ophthalmologist and surgeon who brings 16 years of experience to eye care. He earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine, establishing a strong foundation in his home state's medical community. His dual specialty in ophthalmology and surgery allows him to provide comprehensive eye care from routine examinations to complex surgical procedures.



Dr. Magrath practices at multiple locations across South Carolina, including Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Goose Creek, and Summerville. His hospital affiliations include MUSC Health Ashley River Tower, Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center, MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, and MUSC University Hospital. He specializes in treating cataracts, astigmatism, and glaucoma, helping patients restore and preserve their vision. His surgical expertise includes cataract surgery and intraocular lens implants, while he also performs retinal imaging for diagnostic purposes.