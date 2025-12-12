Dr. McDowell is a women's heath provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System at the North Charleston VA Clinic.

Having joined the VA in 1995, Dr. McDowell provides comprehensive, patient centered primary care to Veterans in Charleston and the surrounding areas.

In this role, she is responsible for managing both acute and chronic health conditions, and is passionate about helping veterans with diabetes live their best lives. Her goal is to assist patients in reaching their personal weight and overall fitness goals by developing a tailored approach to tackle what is most important to each veteran.

Before joining the VA, she worked in private practice and as an active duty physician assistant in the Air Force. She mentored many physician assistant students during her private practice days helping them successfully transform into new health care providers.

Dr. McDowell earned a Masters Degree in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska in 1997, and a PhD in Health Administration from University of Phoenix in 2014.

Outside of work, she enjoys research, reading, writing poetry and visiting different beaches and oceans around the world.