She obtained her medical degree summa cum laude from the University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus. Following her Internal Medicine internship at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Long Island, NY, she completed her Dermatology Residency training in SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, NYC. She was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society during her Dermatology training. Dr. De Jesus furthered her training by pursuing a dermatopathology fellowship in the prestigious Ackerman Academy of Dermatopathology in NYC. Dr. De Jesus is Board Certified in Dermatology and in Dermatopathology.

Dr. De Jesus is proud to serve our nation's veterans both throughout her residency and now as the Dermatology Section Chief at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC. Dr. De Jesus's interests include General Dermatology for Adults, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer in patients with pathogenic genetic variants that predispose them to an increase in skin cancer (BRCA1, BRCA2, MITF, CDKN2A, etc.). She runs a clinic in MUSC in collaboration with Hollings Cancer Center that seeks to care for patients carrying mutations that increase their risk of developing skin cancer.