Dr. Denison is a Radiologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, South Carolina.

. Having joined the VA in 2021, Dr. Denison interprets all types of imaging studies – CT, MRI, ultrasound, and X-rays. Dr. Denison interprets emergency examinations during evening and night shift hours for patients at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, and also interprets exams for several other VA facilities in the VISN 7 region – in South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

By providing rapid and accurate interpretation of imaging studies, he helps the treatment team make the diagnosis and start effective treatment. A Navy Veteran himself, he left private practice specifically to serve Veterans – to be “back with his people!”

Before joining the VA, he worked for Mercy Health System in Southern Wisconsin for 17 years. Prior to that, he served as Radiology Department Head at Naval Hospital Guam.

Dr. Denison earned his MD at The Ohio State University, followed by residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Naval Medical Center San Diego, and fellowship in Interventional Radiology at the University of Chicago.

Outside of work, he enjoys travel, woodworking, and riding his Harley-Davidson Road King - with his wife Dr. Patricia Garner (Navy Veteran and surgeon at the Charles George VA in Asheville) - she rides in the sidecar!

Undergraduate: BS, The Ohio State University, 1987

Medical School: MD, The Ohio State University, 1991

Graduate School: MBA, University of Redlands, 1995

Residency: Naval Medical Center San Diego, Diagnostic Radiology, 1999

Fellowship: University of Chicago, Interventional Radiology, 2004

Certifications: Certified by the American Board of Radiology