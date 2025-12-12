Skip to Content
French

Hannah French DNP, APRN, FNP-C

Nurse Practitioner

VA Charleston health care

Hannah French is a nurse practitioner with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Having joined the VA in 2009, Hannah provides emergency medicine services to Veterans in Charleston, SC. 

 

Hannah French earned a doctoral degree in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina. She also serves as adjunct faculty in the MSN/DNP track at the Medical University of South Carolina. 

 

Outside of work, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, gardening, and boating/fishing with her family. 

 

Undergraduate: Medical University of South Carolina, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 2009

 

Medical/Graduate School: Medical University of South Carolina, Master of Science in Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice, 2014

Last updated: 