Dr. Heather Evans is the Chief of Surgical Services at the RHJVAMC, and Professor of Surgery at MUSC.

Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

Residency: General Surgery - University of Virginia

Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care - Harborview Medical Center, University of Washington

Board Certification: Yes

I'm a general surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive hernia (rupture) surgery. I have performed laparoscopic inguinal hernia repairs (TEP) since 2009 and now routinely perform robotic-assisted laparoscopic repairs for groin, umbilical and ventral hernias. My practice includes the care of patients with ventral and incisional hernias that can develop after open abdominal surgery.

I'm collaborating with Dr. B. Fernando Santos-Aleman from the WRJVAMC on implementation of skills courses for laparoscopic common bile duct exploration to improve treatment efficiency and patient access to care.

In my free time I like Knitting, Cycling, and spending time with family.