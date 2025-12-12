Holly Mitchell MD
Rheumatologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Mitchell is a board-certified rheumatologist with 30+ years of experience caring for individuals living with autoimmune and inflammatory rheumatic diseases.
She completed her medical school, internal medicine residency and fellowship training in rheumatology at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee with an additional rheumatology year at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Mitchell has been a staff physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA for more than 20 years and has served as chief of the rheumatology section since 2018.