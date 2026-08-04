Howard Y Li MD
Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Physician - Chief of Pulmonary
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Li is the Chief of Pulmonary Medicine at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Howard Li specializes in pulmonary disease, critical care, lung nodules, and lung cancer screening. He earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University and completed advanced pulmonary and critical care training at the University of Colorado. He focuses on early detection and personalized care for veterans with lung cancer.