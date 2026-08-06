Ira R Willner

Dr. Ira Willner is a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with extensive experience in liver disease, transplantation, and digestive health. He earned his MD from SUNY Health Science Center and completed fellowships in Gastroenterology and Liver Disease. He serves as Professor of Medicine, Director of GI/Hepatology Training, Director of Liver Transplantation, and Section Chief at the VA. His care philosophy emphasizes evidence-based treatment, education, and comprehensive management of complex liver and gastrointestinal conditions.