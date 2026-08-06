Dr. Keegan Bakos is a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist. He earned his MD from the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University and completed his internal medicine residency and hematology/oncology fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina. His clinical interests include the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders and cancer, with experience across multiple oncology subspecialties. Dr. Bakos is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care and helping patients navigate complex treatment decisions.