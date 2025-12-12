Dr. Huiet is an internist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System at the North Charleston Clinic.

Having joined the VA in 2007, Dr. Huiet provides internal medicine primary care to Veterans in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Before joining the VA, he served as an active duty internist in the United States Air Force. He later served in the Air Force Reserve as Chief of the Medical Staff, Chief of Aeromedical Services, and Senior Flight Surgeon at Charleston Air Force Base. He retired in the rank of Colonel in 2021. He has also served as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine with the Department of Medicine of the Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Huiet earned his medical degree from the University of South Carolina--Columbia, followed by residency at Keesler Medical Center, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.

Outside of work, he enjoys cycling, running, traveling internationally, spending time with his family, and volunteering in the nursery and on the production team at his church.

Undergraduate: Wofford College, B.S., magna cum laude, 1994

Medical School: University of South Carolina—Columbia, 1998

Residency: Keesler Medical Center, Keesler Air Force Base, MS, 2001

Certifications: Board certified in Internal Medicine