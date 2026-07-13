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Male doctor in white coat with stethoscope around neck, smiling.

Jan-Michael Mendoza-Rodriguez MD

Primary Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Mendoza-Rodriguez is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School : Universidad Central del Este ; San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic 
Transitional Residency : Hospital Metro Pavia San German 
Year in practice in Medicine : 20y
Years in healthcare : 30y
Languages: English and Spanish (Spoken and written)
Undergrad training: Biology and Chemistry. 

Other trainings and practices.: Volunteer fire fighter for 3ys, Disaster medicine , Wilderness First Aid , Emergency Medicine  for 7ys. Youth mental health provider for Scouting America , Eagle scout , Active Assistant Scoutmaster and volunteer medic in Costal Georgia Scouting Council. 
Medical fields of experience: Pain management , Hospice Medicine , Concierge Medicine, Home Care , Pediatric and adult  urgent care and Emergency rooms. 
Year started with the VA: 2015

I believe in providing care to the highest standards with  the best interest in mind for our patients.
 

Last updated: 