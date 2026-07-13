Jan-Michael Mendoza-Rodriguez MD
Primary Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Mendoza-Rodriguez is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School : Universidad Central del Este ; San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic
Transitional Residency : Hospital Metro Pavia San German
Year in practice in Medicine : 20y
Years in healthcare : 30y
Languages: English and Spanish (Spoken and written)
Undergrad training: Biology and Chemistry.
Other trainings and practices.: Volunteer fire fighter for 3ys, Disaster medicine , Wilderness First Aid , Emergency Medicine for 7ys. Youth mental health provider for Scouting America , Eagle scout , Active Assistant Scoutmaster and volunteer medic in Costal Georgia Scouting Council.
Medical fields of experience: Pain management , Hospice Medicine , Concierge Medicine, Home Care , Pediatric and adult urgent care and Emergency rooms.
Year started with the VA: 2015
I believe in providing care to the highest standards with the best interest in mind for our patients.