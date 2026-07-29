Janee N Lyons

I am a staff psychiatrist at the Savannah Community-Based Outpatient Clinic of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System. I earned my Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed my psychiatry residency at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center through the National Capital Consortium while serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, where I attained the rank of Major. My clinical interests include psychopharmacology, treatment-resistant psychiatric disorders, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and I serve as the clinic’s TMS psychiatrist. I am also interested in medical education and quality improvement, with a focus on enhancing physician training and patient care.



I believe effective psychiatric care begins with listening. Every Veteran has a unique story, and I strive to create a safe, respectful environment where patients feel heard, understood, and engaged in their care. My goal is to build collaborative relationships and develop personalized, evidence-based treatment plans that support lasting recovery, resilience, and improved quality of life.