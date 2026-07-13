Jean M Ruddy

Dr. Jeanmarie Ruddy specializes in vascular surgery and general surgery, bringing 21 years of experience to her practice. She focuses on treating conditions affecting the blood vessels and circulatory system, helping patients with both routine and complex surgical needs. Dr. Ruddy's extensive background allows her to provide comprehensive care for patients requiring specialized vascular procedures.



Dr. Ruddy completed her medical education at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. She practices at multiple locations throughout the Charleston and North Charleston areas in South Carolina, including Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC University Hospital and VAMC. Her practice extends to Mount Pleasant, providing patients across the region with access to specialized vascular and surgical care.