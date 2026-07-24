UNDERGRADUATE EDUCATION

Birmingham-Southern College

B.S. – Biology and Religion/ Philosophy cum laude (1976-1981)



GRADUATE EDUCATION

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Graduate Studies 1981-1983 Birmingham, Alabama

University of Alabama School of Medicine

1983-1987 M.D. Birmingham, Alabama



INTERNSHIP/RESIDENCY



University of Virginia Affiliated Hospitals Internal Medicine Roanoke-Salem, VA 1987-1990







BOARD CERTIFICATION



Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine Certified 1991-2001

Recertified 2001-2011 , 2011-2021, 2021-2031 Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine

Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine Certificate of Added Qualifications in Geriatric Medicine 1994-2004

Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine Certificate of Added Qualifications in Geriatric Medicine Recertified 2004-2014, 2014-2024.,recertified 2014-2034.

Diplomate American Board of Preventive Medicine in Addiction Medicine 2018-2029

American Society of Addiction Medicine Addiction Medicine Certification 1995

American Board of Addiction Medicine Certified 2009

Medical Review Officer Certification (MRO) 1995 and 5/2021

Level 1 and Level 2 Military Environmental Exposures Certifications by American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM)

Medical Review Officer (MRO) Certified 6/2021-6/2031

Fellow American College of Physicians(FACP)

Fellow American Society of Addiction Medicine (FASAM)



Dr. Grimes has 38 years of Federal Service with 15 years with the Indian Health Service and 23 years with the VA. He has worked in Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, Addiction Medicine, Geriatrics, Environmental Health, Compensation & Pension, and Employee Occupational Health. He was Lead Physician at Beaufort CBOC for 1 year until he became an Attending in the Emergency Department at RHJ VAMC, and then Service Chief for Administrative Medicine until it most recently went under PIMS where he is Section Chief. In this capacity he served as Acting VISN 2 Lead for Compensation & Pension for 1.5 years. He has served on the Disruptive Behavior Committee, Medical Records Committee Lead, and Lead for Caregiver Support Committee at RHJ VAMC.