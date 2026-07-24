Jeffery Grimes MD, FACP
Section Chief Administrative Medicine
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Grimes is a Section Chief Administrative Medicine physician with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
UNDERGRADUATE EDUCATION
Birmingham-Southern College
B.S. – Biology and Religion/ Philosophy cum laude (1976-1981)
GRADUATE EDUCATION
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Graduate Studies 1981-1983 Birmingham, Alabama
University of Alabama School of Medicine
1983-1987 M.D. Birmingham, Alabama
INTERNSHIP/RESIDENCY
University of Virginia Affiliated Hospitals Internal Medicine Roanoke-Salem, VA 1987-1990
BOARD CERTIFICATION
Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine Certified 1991-2001
Recertified 2001-2011 , 2011-2021, 2021-2031 Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine
Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine Certificate of Added Qualifications in Geriatric Medicine 1994-2004
Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine Certificate of Added Qualifications in Geriatric Medicine Recertified 2004-2014, 2014-2024.,recertified 2014-2034.
Diplomate American Board of Preventive Medicine in Addiction Medicine 2018-2029
American Society of Addiction Medicine Addiction Medicine Certification 1995
American Board of Addiction Medicine Certified 2009
Medical Review Officer Certification (MRO) 1995 and 5/2021
Level 1 and Level 2 Military Environmental Exposures Certifications by American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM)
Medical Review Officer (MRO) Certified 6/2021-6/2031
Fellow American College of Physicians(FACP)
Fellow American Society of Addiction Medicine (FASAM)
Dr. Grimes has 38 years of Federal Service with 15 years with the Indian Health Service and 23 years with the VA. He has worked in Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, Addiction Medicine, Geriatrics, Environmental Health, Compensation & Pension, and Employee Occupational Health. He was Lead Physician at Beaufort CBOC for 1 year until he became an Attending in the Emergency Department at RHJ VAMC, and then Service Chief for Administrative Medicine until it most recently went under PIMS where he is Section Chief. In this capacity he served as Acting VISN 2 Lead for Compensation & Pension for 1.5 years. He has served on the Disruptive Behavior Committee, Medical Records Committee Lead, and Lead for Caregiver Support Committee at RHJ VAMC.