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Smiling man in white lab coat with stethoscope around his neck.

Jeffrey A Watson

Primary Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Watson is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Watson was born in Texas as the son of a Southern Baptist minister. The family moved to Illinois where he attended school. Dr. Watson then attended the Chicago Medical School graduating in 1985. He  then  did  an internship at Bethesda Naval Hospital and served with the Marines at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina doing multiple deployments.  After his service with the military was over he entered an internal medicine residency at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Afterwards he worked in various emergency rooms in Tennessee and became board certified in Emergency medicine. He then moved to Texas and ran several emergency departments in East Texas. Eventually starting a private family medicine practice in San Augustine , Texas.  Wanting to give  back to the ones  he served with he then accepted a position with the  VA at the Hinesville VA clinic . He has been at this position since  2014 where  he still works today.  

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