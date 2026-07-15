Jeffrey A Watson

Dr. Watson was born in Texas as the son of a Southern Baptist minister. The family moved to Illinois where he attended school. Dr. Watson then attended the Chicago Medical School graduating in 1985. He then did an internship at Bethesda Naval Hospital and served with the Marines at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina doing multiple deployments. After his service with the military was over he entered an internal medicine residency at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Afterwards he worked in various emergency rooms in Tennessee and became board certified in Emergency medicine. He then moved to Texas and ran several emergency departments in East Texas. Eventually starting a private family medicine practice in San Augustine , Texas. Wanting to give back to the ones he served with he then accepted a position with the VA at the Hinesville VA clinic . He has been at this position since 2014 where he still works today.