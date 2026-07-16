Jeffrey Blice MD
Surgeon - Ophthalmology
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Blice is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Jeffrey Blice is board certified in ophthalmology. He is a vitreoretinal surgeon at the main hospital in Charleston as well as Storm Eye Institute and Clinical Associate Professor at MUSC.
Medical School: Temple University School of Medicine
Residency: Ophthalmology - National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
Fellowship: Vitreoretinal Surgery - Wills Eye Hospital
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology