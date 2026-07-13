Jeffrey M Sutton

Jeffrey Sutton, M.D. FSSO joins the MUSC Department of Surgery as an assistant professor of Surgery in the Division of Oncologic and Endocrine Surgery. Dr. Sutton is a fellowship trained surgical oncologist who specializes in robotic and laparoscopic treatment of various cancers as well as the treatment of soft tissue malignancies. In addition, he has expertise in cytoreduction and heated intraperitoneal chemotherapy (CRS-HIPEC) as a treatment strategy for patients with peritoneal metastases from various primary tumor sites. At MUSC Health, he will lead the expansion of the HIPEC program and minimally invasive surgical approaches to GI malignancies along with the treatment of patients with melanoma and sarcoma.



Prior to joining MUSC, Dr. Sutton was an assistant professor of Surgery and associate program director for the general surgery residency program in the Department of General Surgery at the University of Toledo Medical Center/ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.



Dr. Sutton completed his Complex General Surgical Oncology Fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during which he earned a certificate in Medical Education. Prior to this, he completed his general surgery residency at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. During residency, he received numerous awards for teaching residents and medical students as well as for research.



Dr. Sutton is an active member of multiple national societies, which include the Society of Surgical Oncology, Association for Surgical Education, American College of Surgeons, Association of Academic Surgery, Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, and Pancreas Club. Dr. Sutton’s research efforts are quite impressive. He currently has 48 peer-reviewed manuscripts, 27 oral presentations, 24 poster presentations to his name many of which he served as a Lead Author.



He is proud to join the MUSC team and VAMC and looks forward to collaborating with other practitioners to provide high-quality cancer care to the patients of South Carolina.