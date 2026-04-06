Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine

Residency: General Surgery - Medical University of South Carolina Department of Surgery

Fellowship: 1. Critical Care, Department of Anesthesia, MUSC. 2. Acute Care Surgery, Department of Surgery, MUSC

Board Certification: Yes

I am a general surgeon specialized in critical care and acute care surgery. Critical care is focused on providing comprehensive care to patients with life-threatening surgical conditions or complications from their underlying medical problems and the operations they required to address their illness. This often occurs in the ICU setting and reaches across multiple surgical subspecialties who share our surgical ICU. Acute care surgery is a subset of general surgery focused on the surgical emergencies that commonly bring a patient from their usual state of health to urgently needing surgical intervention.

I am currently involved with improving quality in our department by evaluating the way we use health informatics to document patient care with precision and accuracy. I am the Education Lead for Surgery which involves coordinating with all surgical subspecialties to optimize the resident experience in our system while maintaining the highest level of care for our veterans. And I am the clerkship director for third year medical students assigned to general and vascular surgery rotations at the RHJVAMC.

In my free time I enjoy watching my sons play sports, relaxing with my family on Lake Wylie, listening to audiobooks, and trying to keep my houseplants alive. I am often planning Halloween costumes for my family and dreaming up future vacation plans.