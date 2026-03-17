Medical School: Medical College of Ohio

Residency: Psychiatry - Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston

Fellowship: Geriatric Psychiatry - Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston

Board Certification: Yes

My primary clinical focus is on the evaluation and treatment of cognitive disorders in older adults, along with the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia. I bring almost 20 years of experience caring for older adults with cognitive and behavioral disorders.

I work with a team of researchers at the Lowcountry Center for Veterans Research, where our focus is on Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders. We currently have clinical trials for all stages of dementia including "pre-symptomatic" to "end of life." We offer a variety of studies including ones that offer infusion treatments, oral (pill) treatments, musical interventions, and even observation studies (no medications).

I love to go for walks/hikes and explore the natural beauty of South Carolina. I also enjoy camping, stargazing, reading, and travel.