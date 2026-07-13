Jessica V. Romero-Class, MD serves as a Primary Care Physician within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) with over 12 years of dedicated service to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Dr. Romero has extensive clinical expertise in managing complex, multi-system comorbidities and post-deployment health concerns. Is a strong advocate for VHA Care Delivery Innovation, regularly collaborating with interdisciplinary teams to optimize access and clinical outcomes for enrolled Veterans. Utilizing the VA’s team-based Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) framework, she partners directly with patients to manage chronic conditions and promote long-term, whole-health wellness. Treats care delivery as a deeply rewarding personal mission and views caring for those who served the nation as the highest professional privilege.