Dr. Jim Toler, NP, serves at the Savannah clinic within the Department of Medicine, specializing in outpatient pulmonary and sleep medicine.

Dr. Toler brings a distinguished background, having completed 23 years in naval aviation as an aviation warfare operator, logging more than 4,000 helicopter flight hours earning eight personal action medals. He joined the VA 13 years ago being hired directly from Afghanistan.

He completed his graduate training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and earned his doctorate from the Medical University of South Carolina.