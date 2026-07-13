Dr. John Glaser received his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire with a history major before acquiring his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester, New York. He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia before pursuing a fellowship in spine surgery at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Following fellowship, he was a member of the clinical faculty at the University of Rochester Medical Center and was a partner with Greater Rochester Orthopaedics where he was an attending surgeon at Genesee Hospital.Dr. Glaser originally joined the Medical University of South Carolina/ Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center in 1993 and returned in 2002 from a short stint in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Iowa.