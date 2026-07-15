John A McFadden II

Dr. John Mcfadden is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in both general orthopedic surgery and hand surgery. With 43 years of experience, Dr. Mcfadden focuses on treating conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system, including bones, joints, muscles, and ligaments throughout the body. His specialized training in hand surgery allows him to address complex issues involving the hands, wrists, and forearms with precision and expertise.



Dr. Mcfadden completed his medical education at Eastern Virginia Medical School and went on to complete his residency training at California Pacific Medical Center. He is affiliated with Bon Secours Saint Francis Hospital and practices at multiple convenient locations throughout the Charleston area, including North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, and Summerville. John speaks both English and Spanish, helping him communicate effectively with a diverse patient population in South Carolina.