John C Lystash
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Lystash is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Lystash is a cardiologist with training at Thomas Jefferson Medical College, Cornell University Medical Center, and the University of Virginia. He has special expertise in echocardiography, cardiovascular imaging, valvular heart disease, and preventive cardiology. Dr. Lystash emphasizes detailed diagnostic evaluation and collaborative care tailored to each patient’s cardiovascular needs.