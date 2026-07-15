Dr. John Adams, II is board certified in

Medical School: Emory University School of Medicine

Residency: Emory University Hospital

Fellowship: The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Board Certification: Urology

Dr. John B. Adams, II, is a board-certified urologist who treats adults ages 18 and above. Upon graduation, he completed his urological residency, followed by his laparoscopy and minimally invasive surgery fellowship. After serving as a full-time faculty member at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Dr. Adams returned to the Lowcountry, bringing his world-class medical training. He is dedicated to attaining the highest levels of medical education and providing the latest advances in urological care.