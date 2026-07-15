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John B Adams II MD

Lead Physician

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Adams is a physician for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. John Adams, II is board certified in  
Medical School: Emory University School of Medicine
Residency: Emory University Hospital
Fellowship: The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Board Certification: Urology

Dr. John B. Adams, II, is a board-certified urologist who treats adults ages 18 and above. Upon graduation, he completed his urological residency, followed by his laparoscopy and minimally invasive surgery fellowship. After serving as a full-time faculty member at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Dr. Adams returned to the Lowcountry, bringing his world-class medical training. He is dedicated to attaining the highest levels of medical education and providing the latest advances in urological care. 

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