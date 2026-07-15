Dr. Burk is a Board Certified Family Medicine physician. He grew up in Columbia, SC and attended Clemson University for his undergraduate degree (Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences). He used this degree to pursue a medical education at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), here in Charleston. After completing his MD (Doctorate of Medicine) degree at MUSC he completed a Family Medicine residency through a combination residency program at Trident Medical Center and MUSC. Since completion of residency and board certification, Dr. Burk has continued to serve the Charleston and North Charleston area as a local Primary Care physician.



Dr. Burk currently works in the North Charleston Primary Care Clinic, performing preventive care exams, chronic care management, minor in office procedures and patient health counseling and education. Dr. Burk enjoys forming long-term relationships with his patients through a detail oriented, patient centered and wholistic approach.