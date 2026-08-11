Jolene Stell

I am earned my master degree in Physician Assistant studies from Chatham University in 2014. Since beginning my career as a Physician Assistant I developed extensive experience in caring for patients across multiple specialties, bring a good comprehensive and patient centered approach to pain management. My first 2 years of my career practice of family medicine where I's developed a strong foundation for preventative care in the management of chronic medical conditions. I then transition into orthopedic surgery and sports medicine, spending 8 years treating musculoskeletal disorders, joint conditions and orthopedic injuries. This experience provided a deep understanding of the mechanical and functional causes of pain and the importance of restoring mobility and quality of life.



Currently I am specializing in pain management serving the veteran population. I am passionate about helping veterans achieving meaningful improvements in function, independence and overall wellbeing through evidence-based, conservative treatment strategies. My philosophy is rooted in the belief that a body in motion stays in motion. Recognizing the important connection between physical health, emotional wellbeing and chronic pain. Utilizing multimodal approach to pain management and emphasizing individual treatment plans that can include interventional procedures, physical therapy, exercise, yoga, tai chi, lifestyle modification and other nonopioid therapies whenever appropriate. I work collaboratively with the team here in Myrtle Beach and in Charleston for providing the best care and treatment for veterans in the Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas.