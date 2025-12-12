Dr. Puchalla is a hospitalist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, SC.

Having joined the VA in 2022, Dr. Puchalla provides inpatient medical care for Veterans in Charleston and surrounding areas.

In his role he works as an independent physician as well as the attending physician on resident teaching teams to deliver comprehensive medical care for hospitalized veterans. Recognizing medicine is more than just the treatment of disease, he is focused on your patient experience and facilitation of complex care.

Before joining the VA, he completed his internal medicine residency at MUSC where he was subsequently selected as one of the four chief residents. As the Chief Resident in Quality and Safety (CRQS) for the VA, his capstone project on congestive heart failure was a national finalist, earning second place among over 100 projects. He remains deeply involved in quality improvement initiatives at the VA, continuing his focus on enhancing patient care.

Dr. Puchalla holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology, graduating summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He also earned a Master of Science in Nutrition, specializing in obesity and weight management.

Outside of his professional duties, he enjoys weightlifting, collegiate and professional football, and spending quality time outdoors with his family here in Charleston.

Education and Credentials

Undergraduate: University of Minnesota Duluth, Bachelor of Science in Biology, 2011

Medical/Graduate: University of Minnesota, Master of Science, Doctor of Medicine, 2014, 2018

Residency/Fellowship: Medical University of South Carolina, Internal Medicine, 2021

Certifications: American Board of Internal Medicine, Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)