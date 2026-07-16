Joni M Mazza-McCrann MD, FAAD
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Mazza-McCrann is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Mazza-McCrann is a board-certified dermatologist who received her medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College and completed dermatology residency training at Mount Sinai-affiliated programs, serving as Chief Resident. Her interests include general and pediatric dermatology, dermatologic surgery, and resident education. Dr. Mazza-McCrann believes in patient-centered care that combines clinical expertise, education, and shared decision-making.