Jordan P Esposito MD
Emergency Medicine Physician
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Esposito is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Esposito completed medical school and emergency medicine residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. With a background in bioengineering from Clemson University, he combines clinical expertise with a problem-solving approach to emergency care. His philosophy is to provide efficient, compassionate treatment during urgent and unexpected health situations.