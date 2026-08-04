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A man in a white lab coat and blue tie smiles.

Jordan P Esposito MD

Emergency Medicine Physician

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Esposito is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Esposito completed medical school and emergency medicine residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. With a background in bioengineering from Clemson University, he combines clinical expertise with a problem-solving approach to emergency care. His philosophy is to provide efficient, compassionate treatment during urgent and unexpected health situations.

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