Joseph C Cheng

He completed the Medical Scientist Training Program and Psychiatry Residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in 2014 and 2018, respectively. Dr. Cheng provides general adult psychiatric care via VA Video Connect to veterans across a broad catchment area including CBOCs in Myrtle Beach, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Beaufort, Savannah, Hinesville, and Brunswick. His clinical practice emphasizes medication management, care coordination across mental health and medical specialty services, and a whole-person approach that integrates evidence-based treatment with veteran-centered care planning. He is committed to using technology and innovation to reduce barriers to mental health access for veterans wherever they live.