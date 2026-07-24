He is a physician executive and retired military medical officer with extensive experience in veterans’ healthcare, operational medicine, and emergency management. He serves as Medical Director for Home Based Primary Care at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina, and as VISN 2 HBPC Lead, collaborating with eight programs. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, he has held senior Navy and Air National Guard roles with multiple overseas deployments and Space Shuttle support missions. He is recognized for expanding access to home-based care and improving quality, satisfaction, and utilization outcomes.