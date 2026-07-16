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Joseph N Myers Jr MD, FAAD

Dermatology Physician

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Myers is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Joseph Myers is a board-certified dermatologist with expertise in medical and cosmetic dermatology. He earned his MD and BSN from the Medical University of South Carolina and completed dermatology residency at the Medical College of Georgia. His approach focuses on providing personalized, comprehensive skin care while helping patients maintain long-term skin health.

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