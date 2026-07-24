Dr. Joseph Modzelewski is a Charleston, SC-based Pathologist with subspecialties in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology. He completed his medical degree at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in 1992, followed by a Pathology Residency, and Fellowships in Oncologic Surgical Pathology and Cytopathology. He also earned an MBA from The Citadel in 1998 . Current roles include the Service Chief and Laboratory Director at the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the VISN 2 Diagnostics ICC Lead Physician.