Joseph Romagnuolo MD, FRCPC, MSC
Gastroenterologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Romagnuolo is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Joseph Romagnuolo is a gastroenterologist with extensive expertise in digestive diseases, endoscopy, and clinical epidemiology. He earned his MD from the University of Toronto, completed specialty training in internal medicine and gastroenterology, and obtained a Master of Science in Epidemiology from McGill University. He is dedicated to evidence-based care and helping patients make informed decisions about their digestive health.