Josh Lipschutz MD
Senior Clinician Scientist Investigator VA. Professor of Medicine and Renal Division Director
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Lipschutz is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Lipschutz is a board-certified nephrologist, Professor of Medicine, and Division Director of Nephrology at MUSC. His expertise includes kidney disease, polycystic kidney disease, and renal research. He is dedicated to advancing kidney care through both clinical excellence and innovative research.