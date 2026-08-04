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Lipschutz,Joshua-Neph

Josh Lipschutz MD

Senior Clinician Scientist Investigator VA. Professor of Medicine and Renal Division Director

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Lipschutz is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Lipschutz is a board-certified nephrologist, Professor of Medicine, and Division Director of Nephrology at MUSC. His expertise includes kidney disease, polycystic kidney disease, and renal research. He is dedicated to advancing kidney care through both clinical excellence and innovative research.

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