Juana E Hernandez MD
Primary
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Hernandez is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
With over two decades of experience dedicated to serving, I am a board-certified provider in Family Medicine with a subspecialty in Obstetric/Women Health. My care philosophy centers around delivering compassionate, patient-focused healthcare to those who have served our country. Throughout my career, I have remained committed to providing high-quality medical care, tailored to meet the unique needs of individual patients. My approach is guided by a belief in fostering wellness through collaboration and trust.