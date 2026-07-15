Judith M. Skoner, M.D. joined the MUSC Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery as an assistant professor in September 2005. She received her medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and completed her residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. Following residency, she completed fellowship training in microvascular reconstruction/facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at Oregon Health \& Science University in Portland. After fellowship, Dr. Skoner traveled through Nepal, providing care to underserved patients at remote locations with various head and neck disorders. Thereafter, she joined the Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery faculty at Temple University School of Medicine, as division head for microvascular/facial plastic \& reconstructive surgery.



Now, as part of the MUSC facial plastics faculty, Dr. Skoner continues her focused expertise in microvascular surgery and complex reconstruction of the head and neck-- which is essentially recreating parts of the face/mouth/throat/jaw/neck/scalp using transplanted tissue/bone from the patient's own body, after a large cancer or major trauma has resulted in the destruction of these critical features. She also has particular interest in post-traumatic facial reconstruction and functional/aesthetic reconstructions of other complex defects and deformities.



In addition to her MUSC facial plastic surgery practice, she also serves as the division chief of Otolaryngology at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital in Charleston. Dr. Skoner's research interests include clinical post-reconstruction function and quality of life in head and neck cancer patients. Dr. Skoner is double board-certified, having completed all requirements for both the American Board of Otolaryngology, and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; she is also an active member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.