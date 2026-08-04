Jyotika K Fernandes

Dr Jyotika Fernandes is a Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston SC and the Endocrine Section Chief at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Centre, Charleston, SC.

Dr Fernandes completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN and the University of Texas, Houston, and her Endocrine fellowship in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at the Joint Baylor – MD Anderson program in Houston TX. Her clinical subspecialty is in the area of endocrine neoplasia (Thyroid, Parathyroid, Pituitary and Adrenal) , and she leads a multidisciplinary Endocrine Tumor clinic at Hollings Cancer Center that involves Head and Neck Surgery, Endocrine Surgery, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology. She also represents Endocrinology division at the tumor boards to assist in management plans for these patients.

She also sees general endocrinology patients with Thyroid, Adrenal, Pituitary, Parathyroid and Bone disorders and Diabetes. She is the also part of the MUSC Osteoporosis Centre.

Dr. Fernandes maintains a substantial clinical-translational research portfolio and has served as PI/ Co- PI on several clinical trials involving Pituitary, Thyroid tumors and Diabetes. Her most recent research is focused on investigating the role of advanced glycation end products in cancer.