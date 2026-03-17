Kamna Malhotra MD
Psychiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Kamna Malhotra is a board certified Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Heath Care System.
Medical School: Lady Hardinge Medical College
Residency: Psychiatry - Suny Upstate Medical University Syracuse
Board Certification: Yes
An astute and experienced clinician who has a thorough understanding of psychopathology and psychopharmacology. Multiple years of treating patients and a variety of settings such as outpatient/ inpatient/ emergency rooms and partial hospitals and dealing with complex psychiatric and co morbid medical issues. Experienced in leadership and medical director at a facility for over 15 years in addition to experience in working with multidisciplinary teams. Has had extensive experience leading research teams with a particular interest in helping veterans.
Reading/ travel/ hiking and dance are my favorite activities