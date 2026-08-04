Karynn Lindsey Messer DO
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Messer is a Hospitalist / Internal Medicine Physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Karynn Messer is a board-certified internal medicine physician serving as a hospitalist. She earned her medical degree from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed residency training at the Medical University of South Carolina. Her care philosophy centers on patient- and family-focused care, coordination across specialties, and ensuring high-quality treatment during hospitalization.