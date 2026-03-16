Katherine Horn

Medical School: Emory University

Residency: Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center Decatur, GA



I work with older adult Veterans with health issues that are more common with aging such as memory problems, falls and mobility trouble, and many medications. I focus on the specific health matters that are most important to patients and their caregivers. My visit is conducted through a visit to the patient's home. Critical transition times including going to the hospital, rehab, or emergency/urgent care, or major changes such as moving or having a new caregiver, can sometimes lead to new difficult problems to navigate at home. Health care support such as GHELP during these times can help early identify and treat problems to prevent and reduce unnecessary visits back to the hospital or emergency/urgent care.