Katherine L Soblosky-Dorry
Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Soblpsky-Dorry is a provider for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical school: University of Queensland school of medicine-Ochsner Clinical school
Residency: LSU New Orleans.
I am a board certified psychiatrist who works at the Savannah CBOC where I evaluate and treat patients using evidence based medicine. As a general psychiatrist I treat mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma related disorders and thought disorders.