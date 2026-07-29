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Katherine L Soblosky-Dorry

Mental Health

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Soblpsky-Dorry is a provider for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical school: University of Queensland school of medicine-Ochsner Clinical school
Residency: LSU New Orleans. 

I am a board certified psychiatrist who works at the Savannah CBOC where I evaluate and treat patients using evidence based medicine. As a general psychiatrist I treat mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma related disorders and thought disorders. 

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