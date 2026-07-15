Kelly D Singleton OD
Optometrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Singleton is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Kelly D Singleton, OD, is an Optometry specialist in Charleston, South Carolina. She attended and graduated from University Alabama Birmingham - School Of Optometry in 1995, having over 31 years of diverse experience, especially in Optometry. She is affiliated with many hospitals including Musc Medical Center and VAMC. Dr. Kelly D Singleton also cooperates with other doctors and physicians in medical groups including University Medical Associates.