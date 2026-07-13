Dr. Kelly Richmond Revy, OD is a board-certified optometrist with over 18 years of experience providing comprehensive eye care. She practices in Goose Creek, South Carolina, where she is affiliated with Ralph J. Johnson Medical Center.

Dr. Revy specializes in comprehensive vision care, including routine eye exams, diagnosis and treatment of vision problems, and management of eye diseases. She holds a Doctor of Optometry (O.D.) degree, earned after completing undergraduate studies and professional training at a college of optometry.

Throughout her career, Dr. Revy has developed particular expertise in prescribing corrective lenses, low vision care, and vision therapy, helping patients of all ages achieve and maintain optimal eye health.