Kenworth Holness

Earning his Doctor of Medicine degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine at Chicago, IL, Family Medicine from the University of Illinois at Rockford, and High Risk Obstetric fellowship at Rockford Memorial Hospital. Dr. Holness has been a dedicated Primary Care physician since 1996 and is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities he serves. Dr. Holness has cared for veterans at various VA medical centers, including Bill Hefner VA (Salisbury, NC), Carl Vinson VA (Dublin, GA), and Ralph H. Johnson VA (Charleston, SC), for more than 20 years and has built a reputation for compassionate evidence-based medicine.